35-year-old woman charged over $25,000 fraud

A 35-year-old Gananoque woman is facing fraud charges over allegations she was involved in a fraud of over $25,000.

On June 22, 2022, the Gananoque Police received an investigative package from Ontario Works alleging a fraud of over $25,000.

After an investigation, the Gananoque Police service arrested a 35-year-old local woman for the fraud, charging her with theft over $5000.

She was released from custody and will appear in court at a later date.