359 new cases of COVID-19 in KFL&A since Friday

The KFL&A Public Health Unit is reporting 359 new cases of COVID-19 since Friday.

The number of known active cases in the region to 908.

A new COVID-19 death is also being reported, 15 people have now died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

Four new COVID-19 outbreaks are being reported.

There are four new hospitalizations. 35 people are now in the hospital with the virus, 14 of them are in the intensive care unit, nine are on ventilators.