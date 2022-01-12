36 new COVID-19 cases in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark
The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health unit is reporting a total of 36 new cases of COVID-19.
23 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours before the report was released. 13 cases added from the previous days.
Known active cases in the region went up, it's now at 1,719. The majority are in the United Counties of Leeds and Grenville.
18 people are in the hospital with the virus, six people are in the intensive care unit, no one is on a ventilator.
