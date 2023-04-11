36-year-old arrested attempting break and enter while nude

Brockville Police Service have released information on a break and enter that occurred at a residence on Hartley Street. Police say they received a 9-1-1 call on April 5th, 2023 at about 1:30 p.m. regarding a 36-year-old male, attempting to gain entry to the residence.

Police report that the male was described as being nude and suffering from some type of mental breakdown. He had gained entry into the garage and threw a rock threw a door window, to gain entry into the residence.

Once officers arrived at the scene they confronted the male, who became assaultive. Police say a conductive energy weapon (TASER) was used to gain control and perform the arrest. At that point, officers discovered that the male did have pre-existing injuries and was taken to the hospital for medical attention.

Once cleared, Police say the man was held in custody for a bail hearing for the offences of nudity, break and enter and resisting arrest.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray