36-year-old Brockville man arrested following disturbance in city's south end
A 36-year-old man was arrested and later released following a disturbance near a south end intersection Thursday morning.
Around 10:30 a.m., officers received reports of a man screaming and waving a knife on the street near several businesses. When officers arrived they located the man and arrested him for causing a disturbance.
After searching him upon arrest, no knife was found on his person. Investigation revealed the man was waving a vape and not a knife as originally thought by the witnesses.
The man was later released from custody, as he was considered not to pose a danger to public safety.
- With files from CFRA's Sara Capeloa
