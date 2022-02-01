36-year-old charged with stunt driving

A 36-year-old driver from London, United Kingdom has been charged with stunt driving after they were caught driving 189 km/h in a posted 60 km/h in Killaloe.

OPP officers say the conducted a traffic stop on an SUV driving along Highway 60 in the Township of South Algonquin. The driver was found to be going 129 km over the posted speed limit. The driver was charged with operating a motor vheicle while performing a stunt. His vehicle was towed and impounded for fourteen days. The accused's driver's license was also seized and suspended for thirty days.

Police want to remind drivers that aggressive driving is dangerous and a leading cause in fatal car crashes.