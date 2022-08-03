iHeartRadio
36-year-old facing 8 charges after long weekend

OPP

A 36-year-old male from Madoc is now facing 8 charges after Central Hastings OPP responded to a report of a domestic dispute.

On July 31st, 2022, around 1:00 a.m., officers with the Central Hastings Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence in Madoc.

As a result of the investigation, a 36-year-old male was arrested and charged with:

  • assault with a weapon
  • assault causing bodily harm sec. 267(b)
  • assault causing bodily harm sec. 267(c)
  • uttering threats
  • use of a firearm during offense
  • careless storage of a firearm
  • pointing a firearm
  • possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose 

The man was held and remanded into custody for a bail hearing. 

Additionally, Central Hastings Detachment received 91 calls for service during the weekend of July 29 to August 1, 2022.

The calls for service included:

  • one mischief
  • one theft
  • two family disputes
  • two break and enters
  • seven domestic disputes
  • nine motor vehicle collisions
  • 11 police assist calls
  • 11 traffic complaints 
  • four community service events
  • one R.I.D.E. program

 

