36-year-old facing 8 charges after long weekend

A 36-year-old male from Madoc is now facing 8 charges after Central Hastings OPP responded to a report of a domestic dispute.

On July 31st, 2022, around 1:00 a.m., officers with the Central Hastings Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence in Madoc.

As a result of the investigation, a 36-year-old male was arrested and charged with:

assault with a weapon

assault causing bodily harm sec. 267(b)

assault causing bodily harm sec. 267(c)

uttering threats

use of a firearm during offense

careless storage of a firearm

pointing a firearm

possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

The man was held and remanded into custody for a bail hearing.

Additionally, Central Hastings Detachment received 91 calls for service during the weekend of July 29 to August 1, 2022.

The calls for service included: