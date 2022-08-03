36-year-old facing 8 charges after long weekend
A 36-year-old male from Madoc is now facing 8 charges after Central Hastings OPP responded to a report of a domestic dispute.
On July 31st, 2022, around 1:00 a.m., officers with the Central Hastings Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence in Madoc.
As a result of the investigation, a 36-year-old male was arrested and charged with:
- assault with a weapon
- assault causing bodily harm sec. 267(b)
- assault causing bodily harm sec. 267(c)
- uttering threats
- use of a firearm during offense
- careless storage of a firearm
- pointing a firearm
- possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
The man was held and remanded into custody for a bail hearing.
Additionally, Central Hastings Detachment received 91 calls for service during the weekend of July 29 to August 1, 2022.
The calls for service included:
- one mischief
- one theft
- two family disputes
- two break and enters
- seven domestic disputes
- nine motor vehicle collisions
- 11 police assist calls
- 11 traffic complaints
- four community service events
- one R.I.D.E. program
