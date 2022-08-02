37-year-old charged with impaired driving after traffic complaint

A 37-year-old male from Napanee was arrested and charged with impaired driving after a traffic complaint was made on July 31, 2022.

Lennox and Addington County OPP say around 12:00 p.m., officers received a complaint regarding an impaired driver. The driver was located, and as a part of the investigation, an Approved Screening Device was used.

As a result, the driver was arrested and transported to the detachment for further testing.

Ryan Percival, 37 years old, of Napanee, Ontario, was charged with:

operation while impaired - alcohol

operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration 80 plus

Percival was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Greater Napanee on August 23, 2022.

His license was suspended for 90 days, and his car was impounded for 7.