38 new COVID-19 cases in Renfrew County

covid

38 new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Renfrew County. 

The number of known active cases in the region is at 295. 

An updated case summary looking at hospitalizations and outbreaks in the region is expected to be released today. 

