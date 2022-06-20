38-year-old charged after striking individual with ATV

The Prince Edward County detatchment of the Ontario Provincial Police have charged a 38-year-old driver following a crash.

On Saturday, June 18th, just after 3:00 p.m., officers resoinded to a crash where an ATV struck an individual on James Street in Sophiasburg Ward. One person was taken to hospital after suffering minor injuries in the crash.

Officers spoke with the driver of the ATV and an approved screening device was given.

The driver was arrested and taken to the detachment for further testing.

Bradley Miller, of Prince Edward County was charged with the following criminal offences:

operation while impaired - alcohol

operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration 80 plus

Miller was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario COurt of Justice in Picton on July 27, 2022.

The driver had their license suspended for 90 days and their ATV was impounded for seven days.