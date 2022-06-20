38-year-old charged after striking individual with ATV
The Prince Edward County detatchment of the Ontario Provincial Police have charged a 38-year-old driver following a crash.
On Saturday, June 18th, just after 3:00 p.m., officers resoinded to a crash where an ATV struck an individual on James Street in Sophiasburg Ward. One person was taken to hospital after suffering minor injuries in the crash.
Officers spoke with the driver of the ATV and an approved screening device was given.
The driver was arrested and taken to the detachment for further testing.
Bradley Miller, of Prince Edward County was charged with the following criminal offences:
- operation while impaired - alcohol
- operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration 80 plus
Miller was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario COurt of Justice in Picton on July 27, 2022.
The driver had their license suspended for 90 days and their ATV was impounded for seven days.
-
Laurentian Valley Man facing multiple charges following traffic stopA 35-year-old man from Laurentian Valley is facing several charges after uttering threats to the officer that pulled them over.
-
Pembroke celebrates National Indigenous Peoples Day June 21stThe City of Pembroke will be partnering with Family and Children services of Renfrew County to offer a number of activities to bring awareness to National Indigenous Peoples day this Tuesday. June 21st, 2022.
-
Cornwall CVS students receive hands-on learning with tradesEleven weeks, 11 schools, and nearly 2,000 students later, the hands-on skilled trades tour has come to a close with a final stop at Cornwall Collegiate and Vocational School.
-
PemBARK coming to Pembroke July 2nd & 3rdThe City of Pembroke is partnering with Canine Watersports Canada to host PemBARK, a dock jumping competition and dog party at Riverside Park on Saturday, July 2nd and Sunday July 3rd.
-
City of Pembroke ready to celebrate Canada's 155th birthdayIn person celebrations will be held this year to celebrate Canada's 155th birthday on the Waterfront on July 1st, 2022.
-
G1 driver arrested after crashing into local patioOn June 19th, 2022 at approximately 3:00am the Gananoque Police received a report of a collision involving a vehicle which had struck the patio of a local business on King Street East.
-
St. John Ambulance Week in BrockvilleAt the May 24, 2022 Council meeting, the Corporation of the City of Brockville proclaimed the week of June 20th to June 26th, 2022 as St. John Ambulance Week in the City of Brockville.
-
Police warn of sophisticated spear phishing attacksKingston Police are reminding residents that they can be targets of sophisticated spear phishing attacks, targeted at a single person or department that has information cybercriminals want.
-
One person arrested following disturbing incident in Downtown KingstonOn June 16, 2022 at approximately 5:40 a.m. police received a call from a concerned citizen who indicated that they had witnessed the accused party chasing members of the public while brandishing a knife in the area of Princess Street and Division Street in downtown Kingston.