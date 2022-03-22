39 additional fines issued over St. Patrick's Day celebrations

The City of Kingston say an additional 39 fines were issued on March 19th between enforcement partners over St. Patrick's Day celebrations over the weekend.

Additional charges and arrests were also made.

Police say gatherings produced "increasingly aggresive behaviour" on March 19th. This included a police officer being struck in the head by a drink container.

"While the weekend's gatherings were smaller relative to last year's Homecoming, we continued to see aggressive and dangerous behaviour toward police and bylaw officers," Kingston Police Chief Antje McNeely said in a press release. "Assaulting a police officer is an extremely serious offence, and a charge or conviction will have long-term implications on career prospects."

Individuals who received a fine during the University District Safety Initiative will also have their identities disclosed as part of an agreement in place with Queen's University.

The following statistics were provided by Kingston Police on the total number of charges and fines that were issued on March 19th.

Liquor Licensing Act charges:

18 open liquor charges, resulting in a court summons

7 public intoxication charges

Administrative Monetary Penalties:

One for amplification of sound, resulting in a $200 fine

Two for obstructing an officer, resulting in a $500 fine

Police say they also attended 27 noise complaint calls and issued 4 Highway Traffic Act charges.

The following statistics were provided by Kingston Bylaw on fines issued on March 19th.

Administrative Monetary Penalties:

13 for failing to leave premises of a nuisance party, resulting in a $500 fine

Eight for hosting or sponsoring a nuisance party, resulting in a $2000 fine

Six for amplification of sound, resulting in a $200 fine

Six for yelling or shouting, resulting in a $100 fine

Three for obstructing an officer, resulting in a $500 fine

Provincial Offences: