4 confirmed COVID-19 cases at Collins Bay Institution

Correctional Service Canada advises that four inmates in the maximum security unit at Collins Bay institution have tested positive for COVID-19.

In a news release, CSC says the health and safety of employees, inmates, and the public continue to be the top priority, they are monitoring the situation and measures are currently in place to minimize the spread.

As a result, CSC says testing is being offered to inmates and staff, and the number of positive cases may change as more testing is conducted and laboratory confirmed results are available.

CSC says they have been, "vaccinating inmates since January 2021. All offenders, including new admissions to CSC, are being offered the vaccination at all institutions. As part of the ongoing vaccination process, a third dose, or booster, is also being offered," adding that all individuals entering the institution are actively screened, and allowing people access to the site is a decision made in consideration of public health advice.

In-person visits continue to be suspended at Collins Bay Institution, however, other options are available for inmates to connect with their families.