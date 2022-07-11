4 Golf carts stolen from Loyalist Golf and Country Club

Lennox and Addington County OPP are currently investigating the theft of four golf carts from Loyalist Golf and Country Club in Bath.

Officers believe the golf carts were stolen sometime between 10 p.m. on July 5 and 5:00 a.m. on July 6.

The golf carts are described as Yamaha model DR2A17EF1-2017 and sandstone in colour like the photo above.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the thefts, or who has potential surveillance footage of the area to contact L&A County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.