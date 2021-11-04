iHeartRadio
C
Choose your station

static urls

Instagram

4 new cases of COVID-19 in Renfrew County

COVID-19

4 new cases of COVID-19 is being reported in Renfrew County. 

As of the latest case summary update, no one is in the hospital with the virus. 

There are no active outbreaks of COVID-19 in the region. 

A new case summary update is expected tomorrow. 

12

Check out the latest Songs