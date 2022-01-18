40 cm of snow fall during winter storm in Brockville

Environment Canada says 40 cm of snow fell in Brockville during the winter storm on Monday.

Monday's snow was heavy at times, with snowfall rates anywhere between five to eight centimetres Monday morning.

Winds gusts reached up to 60 km/h.

The City of Brockville and the surrounding area continues its clean up today after the major winter storm on Monday.

Schools closed on Monday, delaying the return to in-person learning by a day.

Childcare programs at the YMCA of Eastern Ontario closed Monday because of the weather.

Vaccine clinics were also forced to close because of the weather.

Today was another day of school bus cancellations in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark.

The Student Transportation of Eastern Ontario made the announcement this morning that all buses serving the Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario and the Upper Canada District School Board are cancelled.

Schools are open today.