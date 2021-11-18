40 new cases of COVID-19 in KFL&A

The Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington region continues to deal with high levels of COVID-19 in the area.

40 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the region.

The number of known active cases is now just below 200, it's at 199.

There are three new COVID-19 hospitalizations in the area.

12 people are now in the hospital with the virus, five of them are in the intensive care unit, three of them are on ventilators.

On the vaccination front, just over 90 per cent of the eligible population have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. 87 per cent are fully vaccinated.