40 new high-risk cases of COVID-19 in KFL&A
The KFL&A Public Health Unit is reporting 40 new high-risk cases of COVID-19 since its last report on Tuesday.
Known active high-risk cases is at 295.
59 people have died from COVID-19 in the region since the start of the pandemic.
Seven people are in the hospital with the virus, two people are in the intensive care unit, one person is on a ventilator.
Reports of vandalism in Brockville downtown coreBrockville Police say they are investigating a number of reports of vandalism in the downtown core.
One person charged with drug trafficking in BrockvilleThe Leeds, Grenville and Lanark Community Street Crime Unit of the Ontario Provincial Police say one person has been charged with drug trafficking after executing a search warrant.
10 new COVID-19 cases in Renfrew CountyThe Renfrew County and District Health Unit is reporting 10 new COVID-19 cases.
Two more people charged in suspicious death in PembrokeTwo more people have been charged in relation to a suspicious death in Pembroke.
$11,400 donation to Ride the River/Ride for the MRIThe 100 Women Who Care, 1000 Islands group donated a total of $11,400 to the Ride the River.
Six new COVID-19 cases in Renfrew CountyThe Renfrew County and District Health Unit is reporting six new cases of COVID-19.
Here's what Pembroke voters need to know to vote in the Ontario electionVoters in Pembroke and the region head to the polls today to cast their ballot in the 43rd Ontario election.
Here's what Brockville voters need to know to vote in the Ontario electionVoters in Brockville and the region head to the polls today to cast their ballot in the 43rd Ontario election.
Here's what Kingston voters need to know to vote in the Ontario electionVoters in Kingston and the region head to the polls today to cast their ballot in the 43rd Ontario election.