40-year-old man arrested after a trip to LCBO in Brockville, Ont.

Brockville Police Service has charged a man after he was caught stealing at the LCBO on King St. West. Officers say they received a call regarding a theft in progress involving a 40-year-old man.

During the investigation, police learned the man entered the store and picked out two bottles of liquor with a total value of $140.00 and left making no attempts to pay for the bottles.

The man was found by police a short while later and placed under arrest.

As a result, the 40-year-old was charged with theft under $5,000 and two counts of failing to comply with a probation order.

- With files from CFRA's Sara Capeloa