40-year-old taken to hospital after stabbing in south-end Brockville, Ont.

Brockville Police Services have released information on a stabbing incident that took place in Brockville's South End. Police say they received a call around 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 14th, 2023 regarding a stabbing that happened at a local residence.

Once police arrived at the scene, the 40-year-old male victim was transported to the hospital, where he remained in stable condition. No further information has been released regarding the details of the dispute or any arrests that were made as a result.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information relating to this incident is asked to please contact Det. Jamie Garvin at 1-613-342-0127 ext: 4248 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray