$400 million in federal funding for non-profit COVID-19 recovery

MP for Renfrew, Nipissing, and Pembroke Cheryl Gallant has announced a Community Service Recovery Fund. The funding program has already begun accepting applications with a deadline of February 21st, 2023.

"Now more than ever, non-profits and charities are playing a key role in addressing problems faced by all communities," said MP Gallant.

The Community Services Recovery Fund is a $400 million federal fund to support Community Service Organizations as they focus on how to adapt their organizations for COVID-19 pandemic recovery. Local projects are eligible to receive between $10,000 and $100,000 in grant funding.

The program is designed to provide funding to one-time projects that focus on how organizations recruit, retain, engage and support their personnel, including staff, volunteers and boards of directors. As well as supporting projects that invest in the systems and processes involved in creating the internal workings of an organization's overall structure. Finally, providing support to one-time projects primarily focused on program and service innovation and redesign using information gained during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Community organizations, not-for-profit groups, and Indigenous Governing Bodies are all eligible for funding. Those interested in more information on the Community Services Recovery Fund or to get on the mailing list for future Program applications visit www.cherylgallant.com/programs.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray