41 new high-risk cases of COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting a 41 new high-risk cases of COVID-19 since it's last report on Friday.

86 people have died from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

In the region, 15 people are in the hospital with COVID-19, nine are in the intensive care unit, four people are on ventilator.

The number of people with COVID-19 is still high at the Brockville General Hospital.

President and CEO Nick vlacholias explained why to The Bruce Wylie Show.

"As of (Sunday), we had approximately nine active COVID-19 patients. Half of them were in the ICU and I would say half of the nine are incidental. When you get admitted to the hospital, we always will test. You may be admitted for something else but we will always test for COVID-19." Vlacholias said.

Masking protocols are still in effect at the Brockville General Hospital.