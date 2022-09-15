41-year-old facing public intoxication charges, police say

Brockville Police say a 41-year-old man is now facing public intoxication charges after a north end family was woken up in the middle of the night to a stranger trying to enter their home.

On Wednesday, residents of the north end home called police after hearing the male attempt to gain entry to their home around 3:30 a.m.

When police arrived at the scene, the man was still at the residence and was observed to be under the influence of alcohol. Police learned he thought he was at a friend's house and was attempting to enter the home using a set of keys he had.

The 41-year-old was arrested for public intoxication and taken into custody. Family members were later contacted to pick him up.

He was released from custody with a provincial offences notice and charged with public intoxication.

- With files from CFRA's Sara Capeloa