41-year-old man arrested in Arnprior bank robbery

Ontario Provincial Police

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a robbery in the Town of Arnprior. 

Police say on Thursday at around 11:35 a.m., officers responded to a call from a bank, reporting a masked suspect entering the bank and demanding money. 

The suspect then exited the building with the funds, and continued on foot with a yellow grocery bag. 

No injuries are being reported. 

Shortly after 4 p.m, officers arrested an adult man who they say was connected with the robbery.

41-year-old Giles Staples of Arnprior is charged with the following: 

  • Robbery with violence 
  • Disguise with intent 
  • Possession of a schedule 1 substance - cocaine 

The accused was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in a Pembroke court at a later time. 

