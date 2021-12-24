41-year-old man arrested in Arnprior bank robbery

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a robbery in the Town of Arnprior.

Police say on Thursday at around 11:35 a.m., officers responded to a call from a bank, reporting a masked suspect entering the bank and demanding money.

The suspect then exited the building with the funds, and continued on foot with a yellow grocery bag.

No injuries are being reported.

Shortly after 4 p.m, officers arrested an adult man who they say was connected with the robbery.

41-year-old Giles Staples of Arnprior is charged with the following:

Robbery with violence

Disguise with intent

Possession of a schedule 1 substance - cocaine

The accused was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in a Pembroke court at a later time.