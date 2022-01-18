42 cm of snowfall during winter storm in Kingston

Environment Canada says 42 cm of snow fell in Kingston during the winter storm on Monday.

The greatest snowfall recorded on January 17th by Environment Canada for Kingston was 14.8 cm in 1992. Greatest snowfall in Kingston was reported from 1932-1995.

Monday's storm forced multiple closures and cancellations.

All schools in the Limestone District School Board, Algonquin & Lakeshore Catholic District School Board and Hastings & Prince Edward District School Board were closed for in-person learning and virtual learning Monday.

In person learning was cancelled at St. Lawrence College as well remaining in-person "academic activities" at Queen's University.

COVID-19 vaccine clinics were forced to close because of the weather. The KFL&A Public Health main office, as well as other branches, were also closed.

