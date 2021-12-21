42 new COVID-19 cases in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark

The Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting 42 new cases of COVID-19.

35 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours before the report was released. Seven cases were added from the previous days.

Known active cases in the region saw an increase, it's now at 182.

Of the known active cases, 134 are in the United Counties of Leeds and Grenville, 41 are in Lanark, seven are marked as Out of Region/Unknown.

Three people are in the hospital with the virus. One person is in the intensive care unit. They are on a ventilator.