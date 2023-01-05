44-year-old sent to hospital after assault in Edwardsburgh-Cardinal Township

On December 29th, 2022 at approximately 2:00 a.m., Grenville County officers from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of an assault inside a residence on County Road 2, in the Township of Edwardsburgh-Cardinal. The following investigation indicated that an altercation between two adult individuals had occurred.

One of the adults involved, a 44-year-old from South Dundas attended a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 28-year-old Joanasie Niviqsi from Edwardsburgh-Cardinal was arrested and charged with the following offences:

- Assault with a Weapon

- Assault Causing Bodily Harm

- Mischief - two counts

The accused was held for bail and was scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Brockville at a later date.

