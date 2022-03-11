44-year-old woman charged with assault and breaching conditions

Brockville Police have charged a 44-year-old woman with assault and breaching conditions.

Police say they received a complaint regarding an assault at around 7 p.m. on Monday.

Police allege that the woman had attended an address on Victoria Ave when she was on undertaking conditions not to attend. The woman was also abstained from communicating with the resident due to a previous charge of assault on that person.

According to an investigation, police say the female attended the residence and was asked to leave. It's alleged that the woman then proceeded to strike the victim in the head and leave the area.

Officers located the woman a short time later and placed her under arrest for assault, failing to comply with undertaking and failing to comply with with probation.

The woman was held in custody for a bail hearing.