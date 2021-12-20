442 new COVID-19 cases in KFL&A since Friday

A total of 422 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the KFL&A region since friday.

The number of known active cases in the region is currently at 1,355.

27 people are in the hospital with the virus, 14 of them are in the intensive care unit, 11 are on ventilators.

On the vaccination front, over 89 per cent of the eligible population have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Nearly 83 per cent are fully vaccinated.

