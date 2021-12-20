442 new COVID-19 cases in KFL&A since Friday
A total of 422 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the KFL&A region since friday.
The number of known active cases in the region is currently at 1,355.
27 people are in the hospital with the virus, 14 of them are in the intensive care unit, 11 are on ventilators.
On the vaccination front, over 89 per cent of the eligible population have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Nearly 83 per cent are fully vaccinated.
148 new cases in #KFLA, 1249 active— KFLA Public Health (@KFLAPH) December 17, 2021
2 new school outbreaks
Age breakdown: <5 (0), 5-11 (13), 12-17 (7), 18-29 (80), 30s (15), 40s (13), 50s (10), 60s (5), 70s (3), 80s (2)
Exposure type: close contact (7), under investigation (140), outbreak related (1) pic.twitter.com/4lAu1eLB2G
141 new cases in #KFLA— KFLA Public Health (@KFLAPH) December 18, 2021
<5 (5), 5-11 (7), 12-17 (8), 18-29 (64), 30s (17), 40s (14), 50s (16), 60s (7), 70s (1), 80s (2), 90+(0)
1276 active cases
5 cases transferred, 2 new school outbreaks, 2 new hospitalizations
No vaccine stats
Exposures: cc (4), UI (135), ob(2) pic.twitter.com/FtW5Z38lxQ
133 new cases, 1355 active— KFLA Public Health (@KFLAPH) December 19, 2021
2 cases out of area
2 new school outbreaks
NO vaccine update
Ages: <5 (3), 5-11 (8), 12-17 (9), 18-29 (60), 30s (14), 40s (13), 50s (14), 60s (6), 70s (3), 80s (2), 90+(1)
Exposure: cc (6), UI (124), ob (1), no epi-link (2) pic.twitter.com/S25BL2Hncd