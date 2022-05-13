45-year-old female charged with impaired driving

A 45-year-olf woman has been arrested after she was caught drunk driving May 10.

Brockville Police say they received a traffic complaint of a black coloured Chrysler 300 that had been driving on the wrong side of the road, and running red lights. Officers located the vehicle in the area of Cartier Crt, where she was also found to be driving on a flat tire.

Investigations revealed the woman was 45-years-old, and impaired by alcohol.

She was arrested and taken for breath sample testing where officers determined her blood alcohol content was about two times the legal limit allowed.

Her license was suspended for 90 days, the vehicle was towed and impounded, and she was charged with operation while impaired by alcohol, and operation while blood alcohol concentration is over 80mg.