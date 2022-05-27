iHeartRadio
14°C
Choose your station

static urls

Instagram

46 new COVID-19 cases in KFL&A

covid 19

The KFL&A Public Health Unit is reporting 46 new high-risk cases of COVID-19. 

Known active high risk cases is at 299. 

59 people have died from COVID-19 in the region since the start of the pandemic. 

15 people are in the hospital with the virus, four people are in the intensive care unit, one person is on a ventilator. 

12