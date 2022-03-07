46 new high-risk cases of COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark
The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting 46 new high-risk cases of COVID-19.
83 people have died from COVID-19 in the area since the start of the pandemic.
Six people are in the hospital with the virus, three people are in the intensive care unit, two people are on ventilators.
-
Downtown businesses awarded 2021 Mayor's AwardThe mayor of Pembroke presented the Mayor's Award to all members of the Pembroke Business Improvement Area this morning.
-
New Brunswick man faces charges after trespassing incident in ArnpriorA New Brunswick man faces faces charges after a trespassing incident in Arnprior.
-
New COVID-19 numbers for Renfrew County expected todayWe are expected to learn the latest COVID-19 numbers for Renfrew County today.
-
New COVID-19 numbers for KFL&A expected todayOn Friday, KFL&A Public Health reported 149 new high-risk cases of COVID-19.
-
Gananoque man arrested after allegedly fleeing from policeGananoque Police say a local man has been charged after he was alleged to have been caught speeding in front a school and fleeing from police.
-
Fatal snowmobile collision in Killaloe, Hagarty and RichardsOntario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal snowmobile collision in the Township of Killaloe, Hagarty and Richards.
-
Freezing rain to hit Renfrew County over the weekendEnvironment Canada says to expect a band of freezing rain to move through the area starting Saturday night into Sunday.
-
64 new high-risk cases of COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville and LanarkThe Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting 64 new high-risk cases of COVID-19 since its last report.
-
17 new cases of COVID-19 in Renfrew CountyAs of the latest case summary update released on Thursday, eight people are in the hospital with the virus, two people are in the intensive care unit.