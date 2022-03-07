iHeartRadio
46 new high-risk cases of COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark

covid 19

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting 46 new high-risk cases of COVID-19. 

83 people have died from COVID-19 in the area since the start of the pandemic. 

Six people are in the hospital with the virus, three people are in the intensive care unit, two people are on ventilators. 

