46-year-old Winnipeg man charged in Lanark County
A 48-year-old man from Winnipeg was charged with several offences following an altercation at a motel in Carleton Place.
Lanark County OPP says on June 14, 2022, they responded to a report of an assault that had taken place in the Carleton Place Region.
A male was located, arrested, and charged as a result of the investigation. The male victim of the assault was transported to the hospital and treated for serious injuries.
Colin Moar, aged 46 of the City of Winnipeg, is charged with the following offences:
- criminal negligence causing bodily harm
- assault
- aggravated assault
- dangerous operation of a motor vehicle
- operation while impaired - alcohol or drugs
- fail or refusal to comply with demand
The accused was held for a show cause hearing on June 15, 2022, at the Ontario Court of Justice in Perth.
