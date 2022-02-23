$5,000 donation to Kingston Community Climate Action Fund made Tuesday

Kingston Mayor Bryan Paterson and three local non-profits accepted a $5,000 donation to the Kingston Community Climate Action Fund from the Kingston Community Credit Union on Tuesday.

The Kingston Community Climate Action Fund raises money for local charities and non-profits to help them implement projects that will reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

"On behalf of the City, I thank the Kingston Community Credit Union and all its members for their support, and ongoing commitment to our community and climate action," said Mayor Bryan Paterson in a press release. "Today's donation is an important step in bringing us closer to helping realize three incredible community projects,"

The fund was launched in 2020.

Three projects are seeking support through the fund. These include:

Extend-A-Family Kingston, which would like to install a greenhouse to provide its clients and the community with fresh produce.

Sustainable Kingston, which is partnering with the Kingston Frontenac Housing Corporation to install rainwater gardens at four locations.

Cycle Kingston, which is seeking support for Bicycle Valet Kingston, a program that provides secure bicycle parking at events.

According to a press release, the City of Kingston says the fund continues to require support with the deadline to support the 2021-2022 projects being March 31st.

Those who would like to see the fundraising progress and learn more about the fund and the specifics of each project are asked to visit CityofKingston.ca/giveKCCAF.