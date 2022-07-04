5 arrested after warrant issued in Picton, ON
The Ontario Provincial Police have arrested and charged five individuals after the execution of a search warrant on a residence in Picton, ON.
The Prince Edward County Detachment partnered with the East Region Emergency Response Unit and East Region Community Street Crime Unit to conduct a search warrant on London Avenue in Picton.
Officers seized cocaine, stolen property, and drug paraphernalia.
As a result, 5 people were arrested.
Dorothy Speirs, 49, from Prince Edward County, Michelle Jubinville, age 47 from Prince Edward County, Larry Leveque, age 50 from Deseronto, Christopher McCall, age 51 from Prince Edward County and Lexington Samuel, age 26 from Prince Edward County were charged with possession of a schedule one substance- cocaine.
Leveque and McCall were further charged with possession of property obtained by crime under $5000.
Spiers was also charged with possession of property obtained by crime under $5000, and two counts of failure to comply with a release order. She was held for a bail hearing before the Ontario Court of Justice in Belleville, on June 30.
The other accused parties were released on undertakings to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Picton on August 17, 2022.
