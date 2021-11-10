5 COVID-19 cases in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark county
Leeds, Grenville and Lanark County are reporting 5 new COVID-19 cases today.
Currently, there’s 1 open outbreak in a workplace setting that has 2 COVID cases.
For those 12 and older in the region, 98 percent have received one dose of a vaccine, and 95 percent are considered fully vaccinated.
The active case count in the region is 24.
Pembroke Memorial Centre celebrates its 70th anniversaryThe Pembroke Memorial Centre has been the home of the Lumber Kings Hockey for seven decades.
Santa Claus Parade of Lights confirmed for December 11thIt is official, the city of Pembroke has confirmed that the “Santa Claus Parade of Lights” will be happening this year on December 11th at 5:00pm.
No new COVID-19 cases in Renfrew County0 new cases of COVID-19 in Renfrew County today.
The Retired Teachers of Ontario award $2,500 to BGH's cardiac rehabilitation programOn November 4th 2021, the retired teachers of Ontario district 48 Leeds and Grenville awarded $2,500 to the Brockville and district hospital foundation (BDHF); in support of Brockville general hospital’s cardiac rehabilitation program.
Closure of 206 King Street West, Brockville.Emergency services from the city of Brockville, Brockville fire department and the Brockville police service removed residents from 206 King Street West on Friday November 5th, after numerous safety concerns were brought to the attention of city staff.
14 New COVID-19 cases in KFL&A regionThere are 14 new COVID-19 cases in the KFL&A region.
Pumpkinferno radiates economic activity in Eastern OntarioIt was a very sweet Halloween for the South Eastern Ontario region as St. Lawrence park commission’s double Pumpkinferno run saw a huge rise in visitor spending in the region.
Kingston Police looking for missing 76 year-old manThe Kingston Police are looking for a man who went missing on Monday November 8th at 9:30am.
Confirmed COVID-19 cases at The Spot Nightclub, KingstonKFL&A Public Health confirmed several COVID-19 positive cases at The Spot Nightclub, 155 Division St., Kingston.