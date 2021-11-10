iHeartRadio
5 COVID-19 cases in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark county

COVID-19

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark County are reporting 5 new COVID-19 cases today.

Currently, there’s 1 open outbreak in a workplace setting that has 2 COVID cases.

For those 12 and older in the region, 98 percent have received one dose of a vaccine, and 95 percent are considered fully vaccinated.

The active case count in the region is 24.

