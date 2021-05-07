50,000 rapid COVID-19 testing kits acquired by Greater Kingston Chamber of Commerce

The Greater Kingston Chamber of Commerce has obtained a shipment of 50,000 rapid COVID-19 testing kits.

It's in partnership with the federal and provincial government.

The kits will be available to all businesses in the Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington area at no charge starting Monday.

The chamber says each business will be able to pick up a two week supply allowing two tests per week per employee at a time.

Any business that participates will be required to track and report all results weekly to the chamber. The results will then be shared with the Ontario Ministry of Health.

Test kits can be grabbed at the distribution centre located at the Alliance Business Centre on 299 Concession St. It will be operated between 10 a.m to 2 p.m. Monday to Thursday. Pick ups will be by appointment only.