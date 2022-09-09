50/50 fundraiser announced by University Hospital Kingston Foundation

The University Hospital Kingston Foundation has announced the return of their 50/50 lottery fundraiser. After being away for the summer months, the UHKF says the 50/50, presented by Quinte-St.Lawrence Building Trades Council is back and better than ever.

The fundraiser is conducted online, tickets were made available on September 7th. The draw for September has a $7,500 guaranteed jackpot, as well as two early bird prizes. Sponsored prizes will also be drawn, one $1,000 prize sponsored by HDR Inc. and one $500 prize sponsored by Sheet Metal Workers and Roofers Association.

Tickets will be available until October 4 at 11:59 p.m. Those who get their names in the hat will be entered into all the draws. Tickets can be purchased online at www.uhkflottery.ca. There are many good ticket deals on the website including 10 tickets for $10, 40 tickets for $20, and 150 tickets for $40.

Funds raised help support health care in the region. Since the introduction of the program in March 2021, the UHKF 50/50 has awarded close to $348,000 in prizes.

"I purchased tickets because it's health care. I have family in Kingston who needs the services the hospitals provide. My husband also had his eye surgery in Kingston for cataracts. It was an excellent experience," says Marilyn Murray, UHKF 50/50 jackpot winner. "I'm going to save it for now. Family and friends will be just as excited that I won and will be happy for me. Buy a ticket. Support health care. You may be lucky enough to win, just like me. I am so happy!"

"We are really excited to be re-launching this program," says Candace Russell, Healthcare Engagement Associate at UHKF. "It is such a great way for everyone in the community to support our hospitals and have a little fun at the same time. You never know, you just might be our next winner!"

Funds from this new fundraiser will support much-needed equipment, programs, education, healthcare facilities, and research that benefit the 500,000 people living in Kingston, southeastern Ontario, and beyond.

