50 deaths from COVID-19 in Renfrew County since start of pandemic

COVID-19

The Renfrew County and District Health Unit is reporting a new death from COVID-19 in the region. 

50 people have now died from COVID-19 in the region since the start of the pandemic. 

On Monday, the health unit reported a total of zero new cases of COVID-19. 

Known active cases in the region is at 18. 

A new case summary update looking at hospitalizations and outbreaks is expected to be released today. 

