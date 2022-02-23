50 new cases of COVID-19 over Family Day long weekend

The Renfrew County and District Health Unit is reporting 50 new cases of COVID-19 over the Family Day long weekend.

Known active cases in the region is at 156.

As of the latest case summary update, 14 people are in the hospital with the virus, three people are in the intensive care unit.

There are seven active outbreaks of COVID-19 in the region.

Three are at long-term care homes, two are at retirement homes, and two are at congregate living facilities.

A new case summary update is expected to be released tomorrow.