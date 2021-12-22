50 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark

The Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting 50 new cases of COVID-19.

43 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the last 24 hours before the report was released. Seven cases were added from the day before.

Known active cases in the region is now over 200, it's now at 219.

Of the known active cases, 148 are in the United Counties of Leeds and Grenville, 64 are in Lanark, and seven are marked as Out of Region/Unknown.

Two people are in the hospital with the virus. One person is in the intensive care unit. They are on ventilator.