50 new high-risk cases of COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting 50 new high-risk cases of COVID-19. 

83 people have died from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. 

Five people are currently in the hospital with the virus. Two people are in the intensive care unit. Both are on a ventilator. 

LGL District Health also released its weekly vaccine update on Tuesday. 

12

