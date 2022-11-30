50-year anniversary of 1972 Pembroke Lumber Kings at PMC this weekend

50 years later, the Junior A Pembroke Lumber Kings are celebrating their legendary 1972 team. The team may have been one of the best they have produced, with several locals and multiple players making it to the NHL. The team may not have 'won it all' at the end of the season but they did make it to the finals of the Centennial Cup.

The incredible year produced NHL talents like Tim Young and Rod Shutt, and they ended the regular season with an unbeaten record at home. In total, they won 46 games, lost 4, and tied 4. With local players like Pat Honn smashing the league record for goals with 69.

Play-by-play commentator for the current Pembroke Lumber Kings, Jamie Bramburger joined Pure Country Mornings on 96.7 to talk about the celebration, detailing the essentially unbeatable team. He says that no team wanted to play them. Discussing a series between the Brockville and Smith Falls teams, where the winner would play the Pembroke Lumber Kings. Both teams intentionally tried to lose the game, so as to not face the Pembroke team. That situation resulted in many coaches and league suspensions.

Bramburger continued to talk about the legendary season, adding that the Pembroke Memorial Centre suffered snow damage, meaning they lost out on a considerable amount of tickets. However, with the seats they had the building was sold out for every home game.

For the game this Sunday, December 4th, the Lumber Kings take on The Ottawa Junior Senators at 7:00 p.m. Bramburger says there will be a great crowd, also in attendance for the celebration will be more than half of the 1972 team.

Rod Schutt, the youngest player on the team, scored 90 points in the '72 season. He will be in attendance at the Pembroke Memorial Centre this weekend, taking to the ice for a 'Schutt Showdown' where he will take a couple of shots on the current Lumber King's backup goalie.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray