500 turkeys donated to local holiday initiative

A local business has made a massive donation to a Kingston initiative. Businessman Tommy Hunter provides Christmas hampers and dinners through Tommy's Diner in downtown Kingston. The annual initiative relies heavily on donations from the public. Recently, Hunter came out and stated they had only received one turkey so far for this year's initiative.

Not long after, another businessman, Nick Gilmour, owner of Gilmour's Market reached out making a donation of 500 turkeys to the cause. Gilmour spoke with Reid and Ben on Kingston's Move 98.3 about why he made the generous donation. Gilmour said a mentor told him their duty as business people is to give back to the community because it is the community that allows them to stay in business. Gilmour says this message has stuck with him in his years of business.

As Gilmour is in the meat industry he said he was aware that the supply chain of getting turkeys ahead of the Christmas season could be challenging, so he said it was a no-brainer to help out. He continued to say that he met Tommy Hunter, describing him as the nicest guy. Hunter was thrilled to receive the donation, as the 500 turkeys fulfilled their need for the full season.

There are currently two locations for Gilmour's Market, in Belleville and Harrowsmith. However, they will be opening a new location at 168 Division Street in Downton Kingston opening in January.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray