$51,000 grant funds online safe cycling courses for Kingston

On Monday, December 12th, local MPP Ted Hsu joined representatives of Cycle Kingston to hear how the $51,100 Resilient Communities Fund grant they received from the Ontario Trillium Foundation (OTF) was used to broaden the services of Cycle Kingston to encourage safe cycling in Kingston and beyond. The group detailed that the grant was primarily used to design and create online safe cycling courses, which were designed so that anyone can access basic cycling skills and knowledge, to encourage them to consider cycling as a means of personal transportation.

"By encouraging and promoting cycling and cycling safety in our community through public outreach programs, Cycle Kingston helps to make our community safer and greener," said Ted Hsu, MPP for Kingston and the Islands. "I am pleased that the Ontario Trillium Fund has recognized the value of Cycle Kingston and its programs in our community through the Resilient Communities Fund."

"The online courses allow us to offer cycling education for individuals who are not comfortable with or unable to attend in-person courses during the pandemic," said Neal Scott, President of Cycle Kingston. "It also creates an entry-point to direct people to in-person courses, thus increasing future enrollment in in-person courses, increasing revenue, and resulting in more people choosing to cycle and giving them the skills to do so safely. This will reduce GHG emissions, traffic congestion, and contribute to increased health of the individual and the community."

The two self-paced courses include videos demonstrating important safety skills, as well as basic knowledge about safe cycling and how to handle different on-road cycling situations.

In addition to the online cycling courses, the OTF grant provided support for the post-pandemic recovery of Gear Up Recycled Bike, a social enterprise operated by Cycle Kingston to provide youth employment and access to affordable bicycles rebuilt from donated bikes.

"During the pandemic, the interest in cycling spiked, but we did not have the resources to operate at capacity under pandemic restrictions," said Mr. Scott. "The OTF grant provided funding to improve our facilities so we could operate safely, re-open our shop to the public, and help meet the demand for refurbished bicycles in Kingston."

As a result, Gear Up employed a full slate of youth "bike fixers" in 2022, the group explained that most of them experienced their first workplace environment and learned important technical and employment skills. Some of the revenue from Gear Up supports the work of safe cycling education programs that are offered in schools, at summer camps, and at community events, so the expansion of Gear Up contributed to the overall financial health of Cycle Kingston.

