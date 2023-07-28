51 firearms seized, 50 charges laid executing search warrants on Wolfe Island

One person has been arrested and an arrest warrant has been issued for another person after a seizure of firearms and other items on Wolfe Island, near Kingston, resulting in 50 charges being laid.

The Leeds County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), in partnership with the OPP-led Provincial Joint Forces Guns and Gangs Enforcement Team (PGNG) executed two search warrants on the island on July 24th, 2023.

In the search, officers seized 51 firearms, various prohibited devices, ammunition and two 3D printers.

As a result, 60-year-old Paul McElligott from Frontenac Islands Township was arrested and has been charged with the following Criminal Code offences:

- Unauthorized possession of a firearm - Nine counts

- Manufacture a prohibited firearm

- Unauthorized possession of a firearm knowing its unauthorized - nine counts

- Possession of a loaded firearm

- Breach of firearms regulation (careless storage) - six counts

- Unauthorized possession of a prohibited device

OPP says this accused was held in custody and is scheduled to appear before an Ontario Court of Justice in Kingston on July 27th, 2023.

Additionally, an arrest warrant was issued for 24-year-old James McElligott from Frontenac Islands Township. He faces the following charges:

- Unauthorized possession of a firearm - 10 counts

- Breach of firearms regulation (careless storage) - seven counts

- Possession of a loaded firearm

- Unauthorized possession of a prohibited device

- Manufacture a prohibited firearm

- Failure to comply with a release order - three counts

Police say James McElligott is believed to be in British Columbia. Adding that while there is no threat to public safety at this time, people are advised not to approach this suspect if seen, and to call police immediately. This individual is already on probation for previous firearm-related charges.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray