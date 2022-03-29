51 new cases of COVID-19 in Renfrew County on Monday

The Renfrew County and District Health Unit reporting 51 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

Known active cases in the region is back in the triple-digits, it's now at 101.

37 people have died from COVID-19 in the area since the start of the pandemic.

In the latest case summary update, 12 people are in the hospital with the virus, no one is in the intensive care unit.

There are four active outbreaks of COVID-19.

Two are at retirement homes, one is at a long-term care home, and one is at a congregate living facility.

A new case summary update is expected to be released Thursday.