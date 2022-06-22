52-year-old male charged with mischief, common nuisance, and others

A 52-year-old man is receiving multiple charges after Brockville Police Service received complaints about continuous trespassing and harassing people in the downtown area.

On June 18, 2022, the Brockville Police Service received complaints about a man who was continually trespassing and harassing people in the downtown area on King St.

Police say this has been an ongoing issue for some time now. They have exhausted attempts to connect this individual with resources for assistance, however, due to increasing complaints and the nature of the actions, the male was arrested.

He was charged with mischief - obstructing, interrupting, or interfering with lawful enjoyment of property, common nuisance - endangering life, criminal harassment, and failure to comply with probationary orders.

The man was released wth new conditions and a future court date.