53 charges laid in multi-jurisdictional break and enters

Members of the Central Hastings Detachment and Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) executed a warrant at a residence in North York on March 9th, 2023. The warrant came as a result of the investigation into a July 2022 break and enter at the Tweed Tim Hortons, 12 break and enters across Ontario were solved with more expected as the investigation continues.

As a result of the warrant execution, police arrested and charged 42-year-old Gordon Edwards from Toronto. The accused is now facing the following charges:

- Break and Enter x 12 counts

- Mischief under $5000 x 9 counts

- Possession of Break-in Instruments x 12 counts

- Disguise with Intent x 12 counts

- Fail to Comply x 4counts

- Operation while Prohibited x 4 counts

Police say the accused was held and remains in custody pending a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Belleville Ontario.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray