53 new COVID-19 cases in Renfrew County on Monday

The Renfrew County and District Health Unit is reporting 53 new cases of COVID-19.

Known active cases in the region is at 124.

37 people have died from COVID-19 in the area since the start of the pandemic.

In the latest case summary update, 12 people are in the hospital with the virus, one person is in the intensive care unit.

There are eight active outbreaks of COVID-19 in the area.

Three are at long-term care homes, three are at retirement homes, and two are at congregate living facilities.

A new case summary update is expected to be released on Thursday.