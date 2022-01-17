53 new high-risk COVID-19 in LGL on Friday
We are expected to learn the latest COVID-19 data from the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit today.
On Friday, 53 new cases of high-risk COVID-19 were reported.
24 people are in hospital with the virus, six people in the intensive care unit, two people are on the ventilators.
The Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Unit announced last week that it was changing it's reporting process for COVID-19 due to the provincial change in testing policy.
Winter storm warning in effect for Renfrew CountyA winter storm warning remains in effect for the region.
Winter storm warning in effect for Leeds, Grenville and LanarkA winter storm warning remains in effect for the region.
Winter storm warning in effect for KFL&AA winter storm warning remains in effect for the region.
80 new COVID-19 cases in Renfrew CountyWe are expected to learn the latest COVID-19 data from Renfrew County today.
Vaccine clinics cancelled in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark due to winter stormThe Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit has cancelled all in-person public health services due to the winter storm for Monday.
133 new high-risk cases of COVID-19 in KFL&AWe are expected to learn the latest COVID-19 data from KFL&A Public Health today.
Open/Closed in Kingston due to Winter Storm WarningHere is a look at what is closed due to the Winter Storm Warning in effect for the Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington region.
Drugs and cash seized in raid in Town of PerthMembers of the the Lanark, Leeds and Grenville Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) of the Ontario Provincial Police seized drugs and cash during a raid in the Town of Perth.
Kingston Police looking to identify suspects in copper pipe theftKingston Police are looking to identify two break and enter suspects who are accused of stealing a quantity of copper pipe from a laundry room.