53 new high-risk COVID-19 in LGL on Friday

We are expected to learn the latest COVID-19 data from the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit today.

On Friday, 53 new cases of high-risk COVID-19 were reported.

24 people are in hospital with the virus, six people in the intensive care unit, two people are on the ventilators.

The Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Unit announced last week that it was changing it's reporting process for COVID-19 due to the provincial change in testing policy.